Naples Global Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Unilever (UL) by $423,950; Dalton Investments Has Boosted 21Vianet Group (VNET) Position by $832,419

Naples Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unilever (UL) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 35,179 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 42,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unilever for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61.36. About 235,193 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q REV. 165.3M CEDIS; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – UK’s Hammond plays down tax implication of Unilever’s Rotterdam HQ choice -BBC; 06/05/2018 – Unilever credit initiative aims to drive Africa revenues; 15/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Chooses Netherlands Over UK For Headquarters; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Closure Puts 113 Jobs at Risk of Redundancy; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 13/04/2018 – INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES (ISS) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST UNILEVER’S REMUNERATION POLICY; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 52,837 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $220.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Inc by 129,056 shares to 857,600 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 110,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,911 shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

More notable recent 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “21Vianet Group, Inc. to Provide Baozun with Hybrid Cloud-based Container Solutions, Leading a New Era of E-commerce – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 70% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “21Vianet Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “21Vianet Group, Inc. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “21Vianet Group Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More news for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 19, 2019 is yet another important article.

Naples Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $296.59M and $411.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 4,825 shares to 24,572 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 5,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Emg Mkts Equity Etf (SCHE).