Naples Global Advisors Has Raised Its 3M Company (MMM) Stake; Sellas Life Sciences Group (SLS) Shorts Down By 36.61%

Naples Global Advisors Llc increased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 18.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Naples Global Advisors Llc acquired 2,915 shares as 3M Company (MMM)'s stock declined 6.10%. The Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 18,824 shares with $3.26 million value, up from 15,909 last quarter. 3M Company now has $95.93 billion valuation. It closed at $166.76 lastly. It is down 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M Company has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 6.82% above currents $166.76 stock price. 3M Company had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, July 12. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Papp L Roy & Associate invested 2.83% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Com holds 1.51% or 50,584 shares. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 478,319 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Acg Wealth accumulated 245,963 shares. Sand Hill Limited Liability Company invested 0.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 5,440 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 0.29% or 13,713 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Company holds 18,876 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.03% or 57,068 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr holds 0.5% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,135 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Management LP has 10,600 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 8,479 are held by Girard Prns. Milestone Grp reported 0.03% stake.