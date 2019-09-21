Naples Global Advisors Boosted Its 3M Company (MMM) Holding by $504,295; Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake in Eqt (EQT) as Share Value Declined

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 219,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.44 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 8.40M shares traded or 41.47% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 21/05/2018 – EQT’S FUND VI HAS SOLD ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN TERVEYSTALO; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO SELL MEDTECH COMPANY HTL-STREFA; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – STEVEN SCHLOTTERBECK, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – SIVANTOS IPO MAY COME IN SOME YEARS, EQT’S BRENNECKE TELLS FAZ; 27/04/2018 – EQT Infrastructure to Sell lslaLink to Fiera Infrastructure; 08/03/2018 EQT AB: EQT to sell Mongstad Group

Naples Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc bought 2,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,824 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26 million, up from 15,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 2.82 million shares traded or 0.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Stocks That Could Keep Going Lower – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Class Action Update – OASM, EGBN & MMM – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 255,635 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Lc. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 64,385 shares. Howard holds 6,077 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt has invested 0.82% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 33,609 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 35,234 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 112,340 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs accumulated 0.19% or 14,603 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership has invested 3.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Parthenon Limited Co owns 8,733 shares. Michigan-based Ally Fincl Inc has invested 0.89% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 138,536 shares. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 18,292 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Inc.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $493,827 activity. On Friday, March 29 the insider McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328. On Friday, March 29 Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 7,765 shares. MacCleary Gerald F. bought 1,085 shares worth $22,503. 1,025 shares were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV, worth $21,259.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “EQT confirms Tuesday’s layoffs cut 196 jobs – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQT terminates CFO Smith; Derham named interim CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DEADLINE ALERT – EQT Corporation (EQT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EQT CORPORATION 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – EQT – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Intersect ENT, Floor & DÃ©cor, RCI Hospitality, and EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.