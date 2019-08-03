Napco Security Technologiesin (NSSC) Stock Price Rose While Ranger Investment Management LP Cut by $2.37 Million Its Stake; Energy Income Partners Holding in Enbridge (ENB) Decreased by $20.29 Million as Market Value Declined

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 563,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 6.57 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.37 million, down from 7.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 2.78M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologiesin (NSSC) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 118,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 409,033 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, down from 527,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Napco Security Technologiesin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 257,052 shares traded or 21.12% up from the average. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 15,070 shares to 601,572 shares, valued at $25.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG) by 152,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 4,596 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 922 shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc holds 0.08% or 3,780 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc stated it has 537,835 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 117,755 are held by White Pine Limited Liability Com. Northern Tru Corp invested in 0% or 143,340 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt owns 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 28,119 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr owns 11,797 shares. Chicago Equity Partners, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,330 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 64,256 shares stake. Moreover, Geode Capital Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Raffles Associates LP accumulated 142,024 shares or 3.22% of the stock. 33,500 are held by Perritt Mngmt. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 317,200 shares. Denali Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62M for 28.62 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $586,625 activity. CARRIERI MICHAEL also sold $489,125 worth of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) on Thursday, February 7.