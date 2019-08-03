Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) EPS Estimated At $0.25; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Decreased By $1.37 Million Its Ugi New (UGI) Holding

Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report $0.25 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. NSSC’s profit would be $4.62 million giving it 28.62 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 47.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 257,052 shares traded or 21.12% up from the average. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $586,625 activity. 25,000 shares were sold by CARRIERI MICHAEL, worth $489,125 on Thursday, February 7. BUCHEL KEVIN S sold $97,500 worth of stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company has market cap of $528.75 million. The firm offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. It has a 47.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 93,616 shares to 536,812 valued at $46.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) stake by 25,659 shares and now owns 201,809 shares. Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) was raised too.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 122.22% or $0.11 from last year's $0.09 per share. UGI's profit will be $34.87M for 63.95 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.01% negative EPS growth.