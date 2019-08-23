Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) and CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Contrasting side by side

Both Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) and CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) are Security & Protection Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies Inc. 25 6.23 N/A 0.63 46.10 CompX International Inc. 15 1.51 N/A 1.25 13.17

In table 1 we can see Napco Security Technologies Inc. and CompX International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CompX International Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Napco Security Technologies Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Napco Security Technologies Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 14.5% CompX International Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 9.5%

Risk and Volatility

Napco Security Technologies Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. CompX International Inc. on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Napco Security Technologies Inc. are 4.6 and 2.3. Competitively, CompX International Inc. has 6.8 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. CompX International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Napco Security Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Napco Security Technologies Inc. and CompX International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CompX International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.19% and an $36 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45% of Napco Security Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of CompX International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 36.9% of Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 86.83% of CompX International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Napco Security Technologies Inc. 8.35% 16.5% 15.99% 84.39% 87.38% 83.81% CompX International Inc. -0.18% -2.66% 2.68% 15.85% 22.76% 20.87%

For the past year Napco Security Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than CompX International Inc.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies Inc. beats CompX International Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The companyÂ’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

CompX International Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. The company operates through two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, and hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. This segment offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels, trim tabs, and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting, wire harnesses, and other accessories. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, vending equipment and various other industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.