Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; Polyone (POL) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report $0.25 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. NSSC’s profit would be $4.62 million giving it 29.93 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 47.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 6,612 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University

Polyone Corp (POL) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 104 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 91 cut down and sold holdings in Polyone Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 69.16 million shares, down from 70.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Polyone Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 71 Increased: 66 New Position: 38.

Analysts await PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. POL’s profit will be $50.73 million for 11.98 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by PolyOne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The Company’s Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. It has a 17.66 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites.

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 1.47% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation for 1.09 million shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 418,523 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.7% invested in the company for 748,677 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has invested 0.47% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 74,852 shares.

The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 4,873 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (POL) has declined 25.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY REPORTED GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.59; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Napco Security Technologies, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,800 are owned by Gsa Prns Llp. Perritt Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.26% or 33,500 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 148 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 143,340 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 0% stake. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). The North Carolina-based Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 81,872 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,491 shares in its portfolio. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 20,875 shares. Blackrock stated it has 923,397 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Finance has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

