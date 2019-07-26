Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Stock Price Rose While Raffles Associates LP Lowered Its Position; Southern Co (SO) Holder Juncture Wealth Strategies Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 3.23 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $496.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 131,304 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. 33,000 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $1.63 million were sold by Lantrip Mark. The insider EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345. BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61 million for 19.49 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.43M for 27.98 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.