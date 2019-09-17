Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Stock Price Rose While Manatuck Hill Partners Lifted Holding by $1.51 Million; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Increases Position in Codexis Com Usd0.0001 (CDXS)

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 171.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 82,300 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 30,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 74,743 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Codexis Inc Com Usd0.0001 (CDXS) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 18,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 2.51M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.22M, up from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc Com Usd0.0001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 359,067 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON

Since August 20, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $481,616 activity. Shares for $133,000 were bought by NICOLS JOHN J.

