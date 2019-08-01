Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Lowered Its Stake by $483,240 as Valuation Rose; Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake Has Lifted by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 12.12 million shares traded or 13.64% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.85M market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 138,721 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $586,625 activity. BUCHEL KEVIN S also sold $97,500 worth of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62 million for 28.95 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc reported 81,872 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 23,749 are held by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Oberweis Asset reported 13,137 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 114,696 shares. Granite Investment Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). G2 Inv Prns Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 76,829 shares. Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 7,461 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 176,854 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Eam Ltd reported 109,356 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 66,169 shares.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,871 shares to 69,355 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 4,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,280 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 2,166 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.45% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,446 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 36,549 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.06% or 55,322 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3,117 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 28,208 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Spinnaker Tru accumulated 8,676 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 1,052 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Florida-based Aviance Mngmt has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Connecticut-based Bridgewater LP has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 29,159 are held by Fulton Bancshares Na. Syntal Partners Limited Liability accumulated 11,816 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 4,100 shares. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. On Monday, June 10 KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12.