Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Lowered Holding as Share Value Rose; Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) Shares Rose While Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $477,530

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 9,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 71,152 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, up from 62,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 738,576 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Here’s Sinclair’s first response to the promo controversy. Details coming up on @BrookeBCNN’s show; 10/04/2018 – Guardian Media: Chairman of Sinclair TV network met with Trump during White House visit; 03/04/2018 – Marlene Perez: not new news, but 21st Century Fox Finalizing Deal With Sinclair to Acquire Six TV Stations; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair attacks CNN over `fake news’ promo controversy; 26/04/2018 – Democratic U.S. senators urge FCC to halt media ownership rule changes; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES 2Q MEDIA REV ABOUT $684.3M TO $688.4M; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP SBGI.O TO SELL 23 TV STATIONS AS PART OF EFFORT TO WIN APPROVAL FOR TRIBUNE MEDIA TRCO.N ACQUISITION — STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 21/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Earns 222 Emmy® Nominations in Local Markets across the U.S; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast :Divested Stations Are Being Sold for a Combined $1.5B of Gross Sales Proceeds

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 127,674 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 142,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 128,855 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Finl Inc by 58,900 shares to 108,900 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Stifel holds 17,673 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The accumulated 7,783 shares. Raymond James Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). White Pine Limited Company owns 92,760 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 23,749 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 92,263 shares. Westwood Corporation Il reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Bogle Inv Management Lp De reported 0.05% stake. Cambridge Inv Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Eam Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 33,500 are owned by Perritt Capital Management Incorporated. Ameritas Invest Prtn has 1,045 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation owns 177,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 569,876 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 21,298 shares to 35,922 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Health Services Clas (NYSE:UHS) by 19,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,973 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp New Yor (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 10,742 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Gp Pcl owns 55,186 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 0.06% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Moreover, Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.43% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 241,700 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 5,000 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 43,324 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 6,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 9,451 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.3% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,775 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 287,391 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based S Muoio And Co Ltd Com has invested 0.44% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Davenport & Co Limited Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs owns 8,203 shares.