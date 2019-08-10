Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Has Trimmed Stake by $483,240 as Share Price Rose; As Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) Valuation Declined, Green Square Capital Has Lifted Holding

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) by 191.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 9,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 13,772 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.30M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.42M market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 184,237 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, NSSC, BHVN – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Napco (NSSC) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Napco Security Technologies Stock: An Aggressive Micro-Cap IoT Play with Good Prospects – Profit Confidential” published on August 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 2,491 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). State Street Corp stated it has 207,130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs reported 11,797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 15,330 shares. Highlander Cap Management Lc reported 148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Navellier, a Nevada-based fund reported 11,811 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc holds 392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Co reported 28,119 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 0% or 630 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 23,749 shares. C M Bidwell Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 444 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Lc invested in 0.05% or 78,965 shares.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62 million for 31.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 138,971 shares to 34,501 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP) by 225,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,502 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 166,617 shares. Assetmark accumulated 4,143 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Llc holds 1.58M shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp has 23,278 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Covington Management owns 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,527 shares. Georgia-based Benedict Advisors has invested 0.51% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Great West Life Assurance Can has 818,195 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Intrust National Bank Na holds 0.13% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,222 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 2.17% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 35,045 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 4,620 shares. 2.63 million are owned by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Dt Inv Prns Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pnc Fincl Services has 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “LyondellBasell Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “August 2019 Stock Considerations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.