Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Has Lowered Position by $416,150; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Virtu Financial Boosted Stake

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 127,674 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, down from 142,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.41M market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 71,118 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 36.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 5,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 22,369 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 16,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 4.61 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Hot Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy For October – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K! – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International to Report Q2 Earnings on July 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 27th Most Popular Stock Idea – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.77% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd reported 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2.38M shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors, a Virginia-based fund reported 32,475 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Company reported 1.46% stake. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 31,735 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Convergence Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.43% stake. 6.50M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt. Evanson Asset Lc stated it has 6,105 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc has 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.72 million shares. 7,144 are held by Fishman Jay A Mi. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt Com has invested 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cleararc Capital has 21,476 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 20.73 million shares.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,196 shares to 2,429 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 27,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,362 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 2,134 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 92,760 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 90,927 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0% or 32,435 shares. Navellier Associate holds 0.06% or 12,736 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Blair William And Il reported 41,529 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 3,241 are owned by Citigroup. 20,741 are owned by First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 12,050 shares. State Street holds 0% or 220,828 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited has invested 0.08% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Oberweis Asset reported 39,137 shares.