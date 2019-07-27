Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Has Lowered Position as Market Value Rose; Harvest Fund Advisors Boosted Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.88M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.70 million, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 831,011 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 165,938 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 1.70M shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 673,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,476 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $586,625 activity. CARRIERI MICHAEL sold $489,125 worth of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.43 million for 28.81 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.