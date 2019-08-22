Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose; Icon Advisers Has Cut Its Stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (KSU) as Shares Rose

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $635.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 110,423 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (KSU) by 44.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 20,700 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 37,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $123.4. About 518,210 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Earnest Prtn Lc has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 17,912 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 48,458 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 444 shares. Ameritas Investment Incorporated has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Raffles Assoc LP reported 142,024 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 4,596 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 12,017 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 923,397 shares. G2 Investment Prns Management Ltd Com holds 0.49% or 76,829 shares. Wasatch Advsr has 537,835 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 6,300 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Federated Invsts Pa owns 922 shares.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62 million for 34.40 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 12,500 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Spo (NYSE:BABA) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

