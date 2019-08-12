Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Has Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose; S Squared Technology Has Cut Holding in Egain (EGAN) by $1.22 Million

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 186,157 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 121,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 136,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 69,215 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62M for 31.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 11,790 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.03% or 13,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Raymond James Svcs Inc reported 14,500 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Invesco Limited owns 48,458 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 9,200 shares. Barclays Plc invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Granite Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 109,277 shares. Denali Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 27,451 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 1,045 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 8,849 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 81,872 shares.

