Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Campbell Newman Asset Management Cut Position as Shares Rose

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 127,674 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 142,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 66,303 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 36,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 167,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.86 million, down from 203,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $115.21. About 685,258 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 625 shares. 18,335 are held by Creative Planning. Valley National Advisers holds 0.24% or 7,810 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 706,014 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 7,304 shares. Estabrook Capital has 20,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Burke & Herbert Financial Bank & Tru has 0.31% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 4,599 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.05% stake. Salem Inv Counselors Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 809 shares. Guggenheim Limited Com reported 150,016 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Natl Bank holds 8,629 shares. Page Arthur B owns 31,325 shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. First Commonwealth Pa has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). California-based Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.67M for 23.61 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $684.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,518 shares to 88,807 shares, valued at $16.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 269,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK).

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 10,000 shares to 55,613 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

