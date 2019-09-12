Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Has Cut Its Stake; Chevron Com (CVX) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 127,674 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 142,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.71M market cap company. The stock increased 5.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 141,885 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation Com (CVX) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 9,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 179,414 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.33 million, down from 188,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $121.92. About 2.22 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.13 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 731,172 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $59.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 34,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deprince Race Zollo has invested 1.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sunbelt Incorporated reported 27,722 shares stake. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Co stated it has 72,031 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Reaves W H And Inc owns 179,414 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur stated it has 16.39M shares. The California-based First Republic Inv Management has invested 1.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Montecito Fincl Bank Tru accumulated 22,065 shares. Fmr reported 0.28% stake. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Management has 0.28% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). C M Bidwell Associates has 1,005 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Management Lc holds 4,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Round Table Llc reported 2,044 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 0.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Com has invested 0.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability owns 1.03M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,597 shares. 22,566 are held by Sei Investments. Stifel Finance accumulated 17,673 shares or 0% of the stock. 32,576 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 68,151 were accumulated by Bowling Mgmt Llc. Aqr Capital accumulated 7,392 shares. Moreover, North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation has 0.28% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 81,800 shares. 15,330 are held by Chicago Equity Ltd Co. Rhumbline Advisers reported 14,506 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Company owns 1,984 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 210,523 shares stake. Perritt Cap holds 0.26% or 33,500 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,755 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 25,790 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp reported 43,640 shares.