Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Decreased Holding; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Upped Its Equity Residential (EQR) Holding by $781,425; Market Valuation Rose

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 10,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 37,162 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 26,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.46. About 1.44 million shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $620.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 219,040 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,935 shares to 44,292 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,332 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

