Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Cut Its Position by $483,240 as Stock Rose; Moors & Cabot Has Cut Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Position by $456,000 as Market Value Declined

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.22M market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 60,989 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,170 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 11,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 417,728 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 28,512 shares to 36,244 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 9,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Limited owns 11,061 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr has 0.02% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 3,214 shares. Fundsmith Llp has 0.19% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 218,607 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.31% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 929,005 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 16,340 shares. Torray Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 5,314 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.07% or 21,700 shares. Nomura Incorporated reported 28,000 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.05% or 11,800 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd stated it has 8,047 shares. Natixis holds 57,431 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 10,071 shares. Colony Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,682 shares. 2,500 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.75 million for 28.87 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $586,625 activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $489,125 was sold by CARRIERI MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Raymond James Services Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Kennedy Cap Management reported 81,872 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. G2 Inv Partners Management Limited Liability holds 0.49% or 76,829 shares. North Star Inv Management Corp accumulated 0.2% or 81,800 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited holds 34,270 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 27,451 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 207,130 shares. The New York-based Teton Advsrs has invested 0.54% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Perritt Management Inc has 33,500 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 63,496 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 2,491 shares. Blair William Il holds 0% or 35,004 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 923,397 shares.