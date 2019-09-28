Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Has Lowered Stake; Osterweis Capital Management Position in Insulet (PODD) Has Cut by $3.55 Million

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 29,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The hedge fund held 46,860 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 76,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $163.86. About 1.33 million shares traded or 57.46% up from the average. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 46.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 51,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 58,197 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 109,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 153,557 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Analysts await Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PODD’s profit will be $2.46 million for 1024.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Insulet Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.78, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold PODD shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 64.10 million shares or 5.45% less from 67.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 10,640 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hood River Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 4,255 shares. State Street reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 46,565 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 47,890 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Vanguard accumulated 5.28 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Macquarie Gp, a Australia-based fund reported 14,520 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 365,617 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 355,561 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 1.22M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,886 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,622 shares. Waddell And Reed invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 13,132 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 64,257 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 18,470 shares to 73,055 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 29,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 4,087 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 55,258 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 5,597 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 32,435 shares or 0% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advsr stated it has 9,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 835,476 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The accumulated 7,783 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Llc accumulated 23,749 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 30,542 shares. Westwood Management Corporation Il invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 11,897 were accumulated by Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3,888 shares to 167,155 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 20,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU).