Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Share Price Rose While Raffles Associates LP Lowered Its Holding by $416,150; Shareholder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Increased Citigroup New (C) Stake

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 127,674 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, down from 142,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $495.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 96,964 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $67.79. About 10.12 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 05/04/2018 – CITI UPGRADES UK EQUITIES TO “OVERWEIGHT” CITING “RECENT UNDERPERFORMANCE AND CHEAP VALUATIONS”; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: *EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END; 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 350 Points; MAM Software Shares Surge Following Acquisition News – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (NSSC) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Napco (NSSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Napco Security Technologies Selloff Offers An Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Generac Holdings, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Napco Security Technologies Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Fmr invested in 0% or 210,523 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 7,783 shares. Dorsey Wright And invested in 522 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 956,737 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 92,263 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Rice Hall James Assoc Lc invested in 0.03% or 30,542 shares. Sei Invs has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 165 shares. Pnc Gp Inc accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Limited Liability Company has 82,300 shares. Moreover, Oberweis Asset Management has 0.21% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 39,137 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation by 50,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rnc Limited Liability Corp owns 2.6% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 534,398 shares. Nexus Inv Mngmt accumulated 402,210 shares. Gofen Glossberg Llc Il holds 0.69% or 288,236 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Boys Arnold & has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,434 shares. First Fincl In holds 1,330 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison Prns Incorporated reported 0.11% stake. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Essex Inc holds 22,728 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Serv invested in 1.87% or 43,185 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn invested in 882 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fosun Ltd invested in 12,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.51% or 410,711 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 54,923 shares in its portfolio.