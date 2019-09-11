Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Holder Raffles Associates LP Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lifted Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $306,350

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07B market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 17.15 million shares traded or 43.12% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $642.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 92,772 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co reported 76,592 shares stake. Axa holds 42,671 shares. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.07% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Huntington Financial Bank reported 25,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 232 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 19,889 shares. Moreover, Credit Capital Investments Limited has 3.19% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 247,000 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. 36,975 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 1.65 million shares. 2,017 are owned by Oakworth Capital. Lee Danner Bass accumulated 1.15 million shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 66,169 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,609 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Lc owns 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 11,809 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Ameritas Inv reported 1,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 28,119 shares in its portfolio. Ranger Management LP stated it has 409,033 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 33,500 are owned by Perritt Capital. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 176,854 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Mgmt reported 0.04% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 6,300 shares. Raffles Assocs L P, a New York-based fund reported 142,024 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 922 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 3,325 shares.

