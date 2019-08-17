Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Holder Raffles Associates LP Trimmed Holding; Northern Trust Holds Position in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT)

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 108,669 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 5,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.81% . The institutional investor held 262,692 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89 million, up from 257,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Universal Health Rlty Incm T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $96.35. About 67,822 shares traded. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 40.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Realty Income Trus, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHT); 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 Universal Health Realty Trust: Gayle L. Capozzalo Elected to Board of Trustees, James E. Dalton Jr. to Retire in June; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q FFO 84c/Shr; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $300 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 15/03/2018 – Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q EPS 70c; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MAY REQUEST REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $50 MLN – SEC FILING

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 4, 2019 : SYY, ALXN, CLX, ON, AMG, BSAC, SAIA, MTSC, JOUT, UFI, LPG, NSSC – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Napco (NSSC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Napco (NSSC) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Napco (NSSC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 12,700 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited reported 34,270 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 14,500 were accumulated by Raymond James Fin Advsrs Incorporated. Credit Agricole S A owns 90,000 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De owns 3,196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rice Hall James & Assoc Lc has 0.05% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 78,965 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Victory Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 8,849 shares. Charles Schwab has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 1,984 were accumulated by Legal And General Gru Pcl. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 2,491 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.01% or 11,790 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62 million for 31.26 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.