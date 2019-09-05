Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Holder Raffles Associates LP Has Trimmed Position by $483,240 as Stock Rose; Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $4.11 Million; Share Price Rose

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 508,531 shares traded or 127.46% up from the average. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 24,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 534,055 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.29M, down from 558,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $160.08. About 3.89 million shares traded or 21.66% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alley Limited Co holds 2.86% or 58,241 shares. Davis R M stated it has 118,083 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Davis has invested 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Regions Fin Corporation holds 0.36% or 186,701 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.31M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Diligent has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dt Investment Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Natixis holds 260,325 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca reported 3,883 shares stake. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.39M shares. 108,043 are owned by Amalgamated Bancshares. Kings Point Capital accumulated 202 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested in 1.62% or 175,700 shares. Bluestein R H invested in 8,459 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.