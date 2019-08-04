Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Holder Raffles Associates LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Signia Capital Management Lowered Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Position as Stock Value Declined

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 303,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 329,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 97,007 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 257,052 shares traded or 20.40% up from the average. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 4, 2019 : SYY, ALXN, CLX, ON, AMG, BSAC, SAIA, MTSC, JOUT, UFI, LPG, NSSC – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NAPCO Security Technologies to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NSSC) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: ADT inc (ADT) – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Napco (NSSC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62M for 28.62 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EMCOR Gains From Robust Construction Activity & Acquisitions – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RR Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Suggests It’s 21% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sterling Construction (STRL) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. STRL’s profit will be $8.45 million for 9.52 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 357.14% EPS growth.