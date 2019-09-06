Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Holder Raffles Associates LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Hennessy Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 222,317 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.29 million, up from 217,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.76. About 1,528 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/29/2018 11:09 AM; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/21/2018 12:59 PM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWX); 01/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/25/2018 04:19 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Company – 04/23/2018 11:53 AM; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/16/2018 12:53 PM; 12/03/2018 – FITCH RATES SOUTHWEST GAS $300MM NOTES ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $445.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 6,824 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 85,000 shares to 315,000 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Fed Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,844 are held by Pitcairn Com. Sei Invs Communications has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of invested in 4,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Incorporated, a Nevada-based fund reported 900 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.03% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). United Service Automobile Association accumulated 50,714 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 10,242 shares stake. State Street Corporation owns 1.68M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 295,386 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares, a New York-based fund reported 7,872 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 20,008 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. World Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 2,490 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0.05% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

