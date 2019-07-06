Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Trimmed Its Stake by $728,580 as Valuation Rose; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Lifted Position in 21Vianet Group (VNET) by $6.27 Million as Shares Declined

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04 million, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 100,500 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has risen 42.32% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 36,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,829 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 113,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $473.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 239,458 shares traded or 16.52% up from the average. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 465,146 shares to 3.10 million shares, valued at $281.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 46,200 shares to 98,272 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 147,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $586,625 activity. The insider BUCHEL KEVIN S sold 5,000 shares worth $97,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0% or 27,451 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 11,465 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Metropolitan Life Insur Communication has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0% or 143,340 shares. C M Bidwell And has 3,780 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Eam Investors Limited Company reported 0.56% stake. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 28,119 shares. Kennedy Mngmt holds 81,872 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 6,300 shares. Raffles Lp owns 3.22% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 142,024 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability accumulated 15,537 shares.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.43 million for 26.70 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.