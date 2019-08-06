Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Decreased Position by $728,580; As Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose, Holder Dsam Partners Llp Lowered Its Position by $26.67 Million

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 36,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 76,829 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 113,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 47,561 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $284.81. About 355,220 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 138,621 shares to 185,694 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Strategic Ed Inc by 26,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,903 shares, and has risen its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN).

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62M for 28.65 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: ADT inc (ADT) – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Napco (NSSC) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Napco (NSSC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “Napco Security Technologies Stock: An Aggressive Micro-Cap IoT Play with Good Prospects – Profit Confidential” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Lc owns 34,270 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 2,609 shares. State Street invested in 207,130 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 17,912 shares. Denali Lc holds 157 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 6,300 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Co owns 28,119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 3,165 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited (Trc) invested in 0% or 71 shares. Navellier & Assoc owns 11,811 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 149,872 shares. Ranger Invest Mgmt Lp holds 409,033 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,330 shares.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).