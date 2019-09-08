NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2078.88 N/A -1.09 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates NantKwest Inc. and Zafgen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk & Volatility

NantKwest Inc. has a beta of 2.34 and its 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Zafgen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NantKwest Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

NantKwest Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.46% and an $1.25 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Zafgen Inc. is $4.93, which is potential 608.13% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Zafgen Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.