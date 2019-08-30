NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

As Biotechnology businesses, NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2198.71 N/A -1.09 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.22 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates NantKwest Inc. and Vericel Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

NantKwest Inc. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vericel Corporation has a 2.72 beta and it is 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NantKwest Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -3.85% for NantKwest Inc. with consensus target price of $1.25. Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation’s consensus target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 42.08%. Based on the results given earlier, Vericel Corporation is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NantKwest Inc. and Vericel Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 89%. About 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. was more bullish than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats NantKwest Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.