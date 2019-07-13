NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

This is a contrast between NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2330.39 N/A -1.22 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.59 N/A -3.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NantKwest Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NantKwest Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2%

Risk & Volatility

NantKwest Inc. is 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.5. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. NantKwest Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NantKwest Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 20.3% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48%

For the past year NantKwest Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.