NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2080.85 N/A -1.09 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.98 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NantKwest Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NantKwest Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. NantKwest Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NantKwest Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

NantKwest Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.57% and an $1.25 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, which is potential 184.50% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares and 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. NantKwest Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats NantKwest Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.