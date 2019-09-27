NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

As Biotechnology companies, NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 0.92 33.92M -1.09 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 17.69M -3.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NantKwest Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NantKwest Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 2,656,641,604.01% -52.7% -43.1% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 167,360,454.12% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.34 shows that NantKwest Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.4 Current Ratio and a 20.4 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given NantKwest Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

NantKwest Inc. has a consensus price target of $1.25, and a 15.74% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 260.00% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.5%. Comparatively, 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.