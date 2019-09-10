NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Both NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2252.21 N/A -1.09 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Volatility & Risk

NantKwest Inc. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -2.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. NantKwest Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NantKwest Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 4.9% respectively. About 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. was less bullish than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.