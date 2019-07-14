NantKwest Inc. (NK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Both NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2330.39 N/A -1.22 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 22.91 N/A -5.99 0.00

Demonstrates NantKwest Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NantKwest Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Risk & Volatility

NantKwest Inc.’s 2.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 150.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.32 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NantKwest Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NantKwest Inc. has a 12.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $1.25. On the other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 65.93% and its consensus price target is $75. Based on the results given earlier, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NantKwest Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 20.3% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has -3.45% weaker performance while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NantKwest Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.