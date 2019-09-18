NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Contrasting side by side

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2228.31 N/A -1.09 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates NantKwest Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

NantKwest Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.34. Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta and it is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NantKwest Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.5% and 31.6%. NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.