NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Comparing side by side

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 1966.16 N/A -1.09 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NantKwest Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NantKwest Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

NantKwest Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.17% and an $1.25 consensus price target. Competitively Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $10, with potential downside of -64.71%. The information presented earlier suggests that NantKwest Inc. looks more robust than Odonate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NantKwest Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 83.5% respectively. About 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. was less bullish than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors NantKwest Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.