NantKwest Inc. (NK) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Comparison side by side

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2372.38 N/A -1.22 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 5 27.16 N/A -0.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9%

Risk and Volatility

NantKwest Inc. has a 2.5 beta, while its volatility is 150.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MediWound Ltd.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1. Competitively, MediWound Ltd. has 6.7 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediWound Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

$1.25 is NantKwest Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 10.62%. Competitively the average price target of MediWound Ltd. is $11.67, which is potential 249.40% upside. Based on the results given earlier, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.9% of NantKwest Inc. shares and 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 20.3% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, MediWound Ltd. has 41.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45% MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has -3.45% weaker performance while MediWound Ltd. has 7.14% stronger performance.

Summary

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.