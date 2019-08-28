NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Contrasting side by side

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2048.08 N/A -1.09 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 54.16 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Risk and Volatility

NantKwest Inc.’s 2.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NantKwest Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

NantKwest Inc.’s average target price is $1.25, while its potential is 0.00%. Competitively the average target price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $14.67, which is potential 66.14% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that seems more appealing than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NantKwest Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.5%. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NantKwest Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.