NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2097.24 N/A -1.09 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.1 and 4.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. Its rival Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 21.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.