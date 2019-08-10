NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NantKwest Inc. has 8.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. 21.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have NantKwest Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.70% -43.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares NantKwest Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for NantKwest Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

With average target price of $1.25, NantKwest Inc. has a potential downside of -8.09%. The rivals have a potential upside of 137.53%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NantKwest Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has weaker performance than NantKwest Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, NantKwest Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. NantKwest Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Risk and Volatility

NantKwest Inc. has a beta of 2.34 and its 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NantKwest Inc.’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

NantKwest Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NantKwest Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.