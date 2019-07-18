NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Contrasting side by side

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2666.30 N/A -1.22 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NantKwest Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NantKwest Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.1. The Current Ratio of rival Gamida Cell Ltd. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.9% of NantKwest Inc. shares and 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 20.3% of NantKwest Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has stronger performance than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats NantKwest Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.