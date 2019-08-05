NantKwest Inc. (NK) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Comparison side by side

Both NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2519.34 N/A -1.09 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 80.94 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see NantKwest Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year NantKwest Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats NantKwest Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.