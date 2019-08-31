NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Comparison side by side

Both NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 2198.71 N/A -1.09 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 228.27 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates NantKwest Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NantKwest Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18 Current Ratio and a 18 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NantKwest Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -3.85% for NantKwest Inc. with consensus target price of $1.25. Competitively the consensus target price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, which is potential 152.21% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than NantKwest Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares and 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.65% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NantKwest Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.