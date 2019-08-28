NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 1933.39 N/A -1.09 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 76.57 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NantKwest Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk and Volatility

NantKwest Inc.’s 2.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Celsion Corporation is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Celsion Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NantKwest Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 21.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year NantKwest Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats NantKwest Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.