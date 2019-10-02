NantKwest Inc. (NK) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 0.92 33.92M -1.09 0.00 ArQule Inc. 8 -2.51 93.06M -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NantKwest Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NantKwest Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 2,680,575,312.15% -52.7% -43.1% ArQule Inc. 1,096,113,074.20% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.34 beta indicates that NantKwest Inc. is 134.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s beta is 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1. Competitively, ArQule Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NantKwest Inc. and ArQule Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NantKwest Inc.’s upside potential is 7.76% at a $1.25 average price target. Competitively ArQule Inc. has an average price target of $9, with potential upside of 27.66%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ArQule Inc. seems more appealing than NantKwest Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares and 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares. About 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ArQule Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year NantKwest Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ArQule Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.