NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 1966.16 N/A -1.09 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.76 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NantKwest Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Risk and Volatility

NantKwest Inc.’s current beta is 2.34 and it happens to be 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

4.1 and 4.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. Its rival Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. NantKwest Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NantKwest Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average target price of NantKwest Inc. is $1.25, with potential upside of 4.17%. Competitively the average target price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 289.29% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NantKwest Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 72.4% respectively. 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats NantKwest Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.