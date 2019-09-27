NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. 1 0.92 33.92M -1.09 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39 -0.12 51.41M -5.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights NantKwest Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 2,656,641,604.01% -52.7% -43.1% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,186,528.50% -48.2% -38.6%

Volatility and Risk

NantKwest Inc.’s 2.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta which is 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.1 and 4.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NantKwest Inc. Its rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered NantKwest Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NantKwest Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.74% and an $1.25 consensus target price. Competitively Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, with potential upside of 30.62%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year NantKwest Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.