NantHealth Inc. (NH)’s Financial Results Comparing With MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) and MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) have been rivals in the Healthcare Information Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth Inc. 1 0.67 N/A -1.74 0.00 MTBC Inc. 27 0.99 N/A -0.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see NantHealth Inc. and MTBC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NantHealth Inc. and MTBC Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MTBC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.6% of NantHealth Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of MTBC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of NantHealth Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of MTBC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantHealth Inc. -25.9% -26.18% 2.05% -57.48% -81.5% 12.51% MTBC Inc. 0.18% 0.92% 2.3% 6.07% 6.49% 6.08%

For the past year NantHealth Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MTBC Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors MTBC Inc. beats NantHealth Inc.

NantHealth, Inc. operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care for critical illnesses. It develops NantHealth solutions, an adaptive learning system, including molecular profiling solution, software, middleware, and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes, and interprets various molecular, clinical, operational, and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources to enhance decision-making. The companyÂ’s products include Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer molecular profile that integrates whole genome and transcriptome sequencing, and quantitative proteomics; GPS Cancer Report, a clinical cancer platform; and eviti, a decision support oncology solution. It also develops GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses. In addition, the company offers Nant Operating System (NantOS) and NantOS apps that include proprietary methods and algorithms, including patient portal and health heritage NantOS apps, care coordination and real-time connectivity NantOS apps, Provider Portal NantOS App, Care Coordination NantOS App Suite, Referral Management NantOS App, and Secure Messaging NantOS App, as well as cancer genome browser for healthcare providers and payors, self-insured employers, and biopharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.